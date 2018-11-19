  • search

Amritsar blast is clear case of terrorism, says Amarinder Singh

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chandigarh, Nov 19: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who visited the site of Amritsar blast, called the attack as 'clear case of terrorism'. State Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present.

    Amritsar blast is clear case of terrorism, says Amarinder Singh
    Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh addressing media in Amritsar. Courtesy: ANI news

    Speaking to media after the visiting the blast site, Amarinder Singh, said, "Investigation is going on. There are some leads which our police is following up. I am hopeful that we will soon catch the culprits."

    Also Read | Nirankari Bhawan attack: Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh reward for info on suspects

    "All those injured are out of danger. This is a clear case of terrorism and we'll deal with it, " he said. Also, Captain Amarinder Singh visited Guru Nanak Hospital to meet those injured in the blast.

    Reacting to controversial comment on Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat by AAP leader HS Phoolka, he said, "AAP leader HS Phoolka is unstable."

    Also Read | Amritsar attack: Did ISI try to drive a wedge between Nirankari and mainstream Sikhs

    Three people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in the blast at the Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Adliwal village on Sunday. Bike-borne assailants allegedly fired shots and hurled grenade inside the premises of the Nirankari Bhawan.

    Read more about:

    amritsar amarinder singh chandigarh punjab

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue