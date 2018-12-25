Amritsar: 15 injured as over crowded mini bus overturns

Amritsar, Dec 25: An overcrowded minibus overturned Tuesday when its driver lost control over the vehicle on an under-construction road in Amritsar, injuring 15 passengers, police said.

No causality was reported in the accident that occurred at village Bhindi Saidha at Ram Tirath Road on the outskirts of the city, they said.

Forty-five people were travelling on the bus which had capacity to accommodate only 25 people, the police said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

