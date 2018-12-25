  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amritsar: 15 injured as over crowded mini bus overturns

    By Pti
    |

    Amritsar, Dec 25: An overcrowded minibus overturned Tuesday when its driver lost control over the vehicle on an under-construction road in Amritsar, injuring 15 passengers, police said.

    Amritsar: 15 injured as over crowded mini bus overturns (Representative image)
    Amritsar: 15 injured as over crowded mini bus overturns (Representative image)

    No causality was reported in the accident that occurred at village Bhindi Saidha at Ram Tirath Road on the outskirts of the city, they said.

    Forty-five people were travelling on the bus which had capacity to accommodate only 25 people, the police said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    amritsar punjab

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue