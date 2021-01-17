YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 Largest Vaccine Drive
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amitabh Bachchan hails COVID-19 vaccination drive, hopes to eradicate coronavirus like polio from India

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 17: As India kickstarted world's largest vaccination drive against coronavirus over the weekend, megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is hopeful that the country will become COVID-19 free.

    Amitabh Bachchan hails COVID-19 vaccination drive, hopes to eradicate coronavirus like polio from India

    The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

    The 78-year-old actor on Sunday said people of India will eliminate coronavirus from the country like polio.

    Coronavirus: India records 15,144 new cases in last 24 hours

    "It was a proud moment when we made India polio free; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free #LargestVaccineDrive @MoHFW_India @UNICEFIndia #largestVaccinationdrive JAI HIND," Bachchan, who was the UNICEF goodwill ambassador for the polio eradication campaign in India, posted on Twitter.

    The "Gulabo Sitabo" star fronted UNICEF's campaign till the country became polio free in 2014. Bachchan was also roped in by the central government to make people aware of preventive measures to fight COVID-19 via a caller tune.

    The actor, who tested positive for the virus in July last year and recovered in over two weeks, has been actively spreading the word on coronavirus on social media since the pandemic hit the country. Bachchan has also been supporting and promoting campaigns related to tuberculosis-free India, childhood immunisation and Clean India.

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Read more about:

    amitabh bachchan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X