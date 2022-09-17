YouTube
    Amit Shah's security breach: TRS leader parks car ahead of HM's cavalcade, accuses cops of vandalism

    Hyderabad, Sep 17: In what can be considered as a security breach, TRS leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad on Saturday and said that his car 'stopped just like that'.

    Srinivas Prasad said that the car stopped suddenly. "The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (Police officers)," ANI quoted the TRS leader in a tweet.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    He then accused the security of vandalising his car.

    In the photo shared on the Twitter account of ANI, the rear glass of the car is damaged.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in the city to attend the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground.

    Last week, a 32-year-old man was arrested and sent to judicial custody in Mumbai for posing as an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Mumbai. The incident took place on Tuesday when the person, identified as Hemant Pawar, was seen roaming suspiciously closer to the security detail of Amit Shah at Sagar Bungalow in the Malabar Hills of Mumbai.

    Speaking at the occasion during the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations, Amit Shah said that people of the state wanted to officially celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day and different political leaders had promised to celebrate the day. However, once in power, they refused to celebrate due to vote bank politics, he said.

    "If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated," India Today quoted the Union Home Minister as saying.

    "Sardar Patel knew that as long as Nizam's Razakars could not be defeated, the dream of Akhand Bharat will not be fulfilled. Unfortunately, 75 years are over and those who ruled this place could not dare celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics," Amit Shah added in his speech at the event.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 14:05 [IST]
    X