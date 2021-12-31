YouTube
    Amit Shah to visit Ram Lalla, Hanumangarhi temple today, to address 3 public rallies in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Dec 31: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a visit to Ram Lalla and the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Friday and address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh. Shah will be addressing the public meetings during the party's Jan Vishwas Yatra.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh BJP said Shah will visit the Hanumangarhi temple (in Ayodhya) on Friday at 10.30 am, and then will have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla at 11.00 am.

    After this, at around 11.30 am, he will address a public meeting. At 1.00 pm, Shah will address a public meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar. The Union minister is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bareilly at 3.30 pm, and then address a public meeting in Bareilly at 5.00 pm.

    Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
