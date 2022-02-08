Why Mamata Banerjee will give the Goa campaign a skip

Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader, Amit Shah will today release the party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The party was to release its manifesto on February 6, but the same was postponed as a mark of respect to legendary singer and India's nightingale Latha Mangeshkar.

"The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah will release the BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' on February 8, 2022 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," the BJP said in a statement.

On Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a virtual rally in Bijnor. The in-person rally was cancelled due to bad weather. During his address he targeted Akhilesh Yadav and said that these people never had anything to do with the thirst of development of the common man. All they did was quenched their own thirst and that of their close ones.

The rally was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. He asked the voters to give a tight slap with their votes to those who spread rumours against the COVID-19 vaccines.