Amit Shah to launch DD's mega serial Swaraj on Independent India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 05: Coinciding with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Minister Amit Shah is set to launch a 75-episode series titled Swaraj, which will narrate the untold stories of unsung heroes of India.

The mega historical show titled "Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha" will be first telecast in Hindi on DD National and subsequently in several regional languages for telecast on regional network of Doordarshan. Its audio version will be broadcast on All India Radio network as well.

Swaraj, a 75-episode mega show illustrating the glorious history of India's freedom struggle and lesser-known tales about Indian history would be aired soon.

The series will showcase India's historical journey from 1498 when Vasco da Gama first reached India to 1947 when the country got independence.

The popular film actor, Manoj Joshi, plays a stellar role as the narrator (sutradhar) of the serial. The serial has grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat.

It will be jointly produced by the government of India and Mumbai-based production house Contiloe Pictures, which has previously bankrolled shows like Sony TV's Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesha, Colors' Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Zee TV's Jhansi Ki Rani among others.

Story first published: Friday, August 5, 2022, 11:22 [IST]