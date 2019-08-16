  • search
    Amit Shah to hold rally in Haryana's Jind after abrogation of Article 370

    By Simran Kashyap
    Jind, Aug 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a grand public rally in Haryana's Jind district today. It will be his first public meeting after the Centre scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. His rally is being considered as BJP's launch of the election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

    Amit Shah to hold rally in Haryanas Jind after abrogation of Article 370
    File photo of Amit Shah

    The 'Astha Rally' assumes significance as it is happening ahead of the Haryana assembly elections due later this year.

    The rally has been organised by former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh at the Eklavya Stadium where he had joined the BJP in 2014.

    Shah, through the rally, is likely to set the tone for the party's election campaign, news agency ANI reported.

    Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will have to be held before November, when the current Assembly, elected in 2014, will expire.

    Besides Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and Haryana's election in-charges Narendra Singh Tomar and several other senior leaders would attend the rally.

    Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat and his Olympian daughter Babit had recently joined the BJP. Several other leaders have joined the saffron camp ahead of the election.

    Under the leadership of Khattar, the BJP swept all 10 parliamentary seats with 58 per cent vote share in 2019 General Elections.

    

    amit shah jind article 370

