Amit Shah to flag off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express today: Know timings, fare and other details

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 03: Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off Vande Bharat Express, which will prove a boon for pilgrims visiting the shrine of Vaishno Devi.

The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra to eight hours from the current 12 hours.

Vande Bharat Express Timings

Train number 22439 New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat will depart from the New Delhi Railway Station at 6 am and will reach Katra at 2 pm. On the same day, it will commence its return journey from Katra at 3 pm and reach the national capital at 11 pm.

Vande Bharat Express fare

The minimum fare for travelling between New Delhi to Katra in the chair car will be Rs 1,630 while the fare for the executive chair car is Rs 2,965.

From Katra to Delhi, the minimum fare for chair car has been pegged at Rs 1,570, while for executive chair car, it has been pegged at Rs 2,965 also. For bookings, you can visit the IRCTC website.

In a first, Railways to compensate for delay in Tejas Express; How much the IRCTC would pay

Vande Bharat Express special features

The luxurious all air-conditioned train having chair car service with 16 coaches, is an engine-less self-propelled train set that can reduce travel time by 40 per cent.

It has a bigger pantry compared to the first Train 18 or other Vande Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat Express has windows with a special provision to protect against stone-pelting and a cattle guard to avoid any untoward incident or derailment due to cattle run.

The Vande Bharat Express was designed and built by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai under central government's Make in India initiative over a span of 18 months. The railways is expected to manufacture 40 more such trains by 2022.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Delhi-Varanasi route.