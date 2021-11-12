Amit Shah to chair Southern Zonal Council at Tirupati on Sunday; Bommai to attend

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 12: Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah will chair the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council comprising of the States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, scheduled to be held at Tirupati on November 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need to leverage co-operative and competitive federalism to achieve all round growth. Zonal Councils provide the platform to foster such collaboration through a structured mechanism for dialogue and discussion on continuous basis on the issues affecting two or more states or the Centre and States, in the spirit that strong States make a strong nation.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Amit Shah has given impetus to this vision of cooperative federalism to empower States and promote a better understanding between the Centre and States in the policy framework. He has emphasised on using the platform of Zonal Council for dispute resolving and promoting cooperative federalism.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is the Vice Chairman and host. Other Chief Ministers from the States in the Zone along with two Ministers each are the Members. Chief Secretaries and senior officers from the State Governments and the Central Government will also attend the meeting.

The Zonal Councils take up issues involving Centre and States and one or many States falling in the Zone. The Zonal Councils, thus, provide a forum for resolving disputes and irritants between Centre and States and among many States in the Zone. The Zonal Councils discuss broad range of issues which include boundary related disputes, security, infrastructure related matters like road, transport, industries, water, and power etc., matters pertaining to forests & environment, housing, education, food security, tourism and transport etc.

Five Zonal Councils were set up in the year 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Re-organization Act, 1956. Hon'ble Union Home Minister is the Chairman of each of these five Zonal Councils and Chief Ministers of the host State (to be chosen by rotation every year) is the Vice-Chairman. Two more Ministers from each State are nominated as Members by the Governor.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would participate in the southern region Chief Ministers' conference, which would be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on November 14.

"I am going to Tirupati to attend the Chief Ministers' conference of southern region on November 14, which will be chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah for better coordination between the States," Bommai told reporters during the sidelines of an event. He said he has had a meeting with the officials in this regard.

The Chief Minister said he had discussions regarding the November 16 meeting of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the chief ministers for the convenience of investors in infrastructure development projects.

Bommai hinted at setting up two committees led by retired additional chief secretaries. One committee, headed by M R Srinivas, would give its recommendations on the revival of State Road Transport Corporations, the Chief Minister said adding that the other committee, led by K Jairaj, would be to revive the electricity supply companies. "Shortly, an order will be issued regarding the appointment of Srinivas and Jairaj," Bommai said.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 23:34 [IST]