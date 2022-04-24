Amit Shah addresses 'Vijayotsav' celebrations at Jagdishpur in Bihar; pays tribute to Babu Veer Kunwar Singh

BJP is medium for fulfilment of aspirations of poor: Amit Shah on party's 42nd foundation day

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Apr 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said historians have not given due place to Babu Kunwar Singh in history. Addressing 'Vijayotsav' celebrations at Jagdishpur in Ara. Shah said iconic freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh defeated Britishers at the age of 80 years and his contribution in freedom struggle set a milestone in history.

He said veergatha of Veer Kunwar Singh must reach to youth of the country. Union Home Minister announced the centre will construct Veer Kunwar Singh memorial at Jagdishpur.

Vijayotsav' was organised under the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to make the young generation aware of the heroic deeds of Veer Kunwar Singh and his fight against the British East India Company.

Union Home Minister paid tribute to Babu Veer Kunwar Singh on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. The Minister along with thousands of people unfurled tricolor and remembered contribution of Veer Kunwar Singh during freedom struggle.

Bihar created world record of the simultaneous waving of 77 thousand 900 national flags at Jagdishpur on the occasion of Vijayotsav. Previous record of simultaneous waving of 57 thousand 632 national flags was set in Pakistan in 2004.