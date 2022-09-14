Hindi is friend of all Indian languages: Amit Shah

With eyes on 2023 Assembly polls, Amit Shah in Gehlot's Jodhpur for key BJP meet

Surat, Sep 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday stressed on the importance of Hindi by saying that the language is our official language and added that it must be given importance.

"Hindi is not rival to other Indian languages, rather it's their 'sakhi' (friend)"," Shah said.

"As the country celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Hindi language should get equal importance. Hindi unites the Nation," said the union minister in his address to the nation on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Is Hindi the national language of India or not? Here is list of 22 official languages of India with states

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, efforts are underway to promote our official language Hindi," Shah added.

This is the first time that this annual program is being organized outside Delhi on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Hindi is the third highest spoken language globally with over 65 crore speakers worldwide.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated to mark the adoption of Hindi as the country's official language by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.