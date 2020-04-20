  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah takes stock as States ease relaxation norms

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Exercise due caution and give only genuine exemptions and relaxations, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said during a high-level meeting on COVID-19, with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Amit Shah takes stock as States ease relaxation norms
    Amit Shah

    Shah said that permission should be given only to certain economic and industrial activities to be undertaken in areas that do not call within the hotspots, clusters and containment zones. District administrations in collaboration with the industries should make arrangements to transfer labourers to their place of work within the state. The Modi government believes that this would give a boost to economic activity and also provide employment to the labourers, a Home Ministry official said.

    Shah reviews lockdown situation, takes stock of supply of essential commodities

    Further the meeting also attended by ministers of state, G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai decided that the states should give attention to big industrial units, industrial estates and industrial complexes, especially those where the labourers can be accommodated within the complex. The labourers should be provided gainful employment, the official also said.

    Shah suggested during the meeting that the District Magistrates should explore the possibility of providing labourers employment through agriculture as well as MNREGA activities. He also said that greater attention should be paid to those labourers who continue to stay at relief camps. This should include good quality of food, the Home Minister also said.

    Community based testing must be taken up by medical teams and states must ensure that special care to team especially in terms of security. Before undertaking such an exercise, the peace committees could be activated. Community leaders could be involved to ensure that peace is maintained, Shah also said.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah ministry of home affairs

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X