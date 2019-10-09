"/>
  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah takes on Cong over 'Shastra Pooja' remark, says party has problems with Indian traditions

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the Congress for its stand on Article 370 and also took on the party over criticism of the 'shastra pooja' performed on the first Rafale aircraft acquired by the country.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opposed scrapping of Article 370. I want to ask Rahul to make it clear whether he is in favour or against the scrapping of Article 370," the BJP president said at a poll rally here, referring to the abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. "The Congress has to oppose whatever BJP does."

    Shah was scheduled to address three public meetings during the day in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 21. He said there was a feeling among people in the country that Jammu and Kashmir was not fully integrated into the Indian Union with Articles 370 and 35A acting as stumbling blocks. He said nullifying Article 370 had nothing to do with politics. It was about country's security, but Congress voted against it."

    Shah derides Manmohan Singh for reading out whatever was given by

    In an apparent reference to comments by some Congress leaders on the 'shastra pooja' performed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he said Congress people felt bad about this too.

    Singh took delivery of the multi-role combat aircraft in France on Tuesday after performing a traditional Dussehra worship of arms.

    "Yesterday was Vijayadashami, marking the victory of good over evil... I want to congratulate the prime minister and the defence minister on Rafale," said Shah.

    He attacked former prime minister Manmohan Singh, accusing him of reading out whatever was given to him by "madam" (Congress president Sonia Gandhi).

    Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is seeking re-election from Kaithal. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a second term in the state and has set itself a target of winning over 75 seats in the 90-member assembly.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue