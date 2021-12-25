Amit Shah takes dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over media advertisements

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a potshots at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the media advertisements on its various programmes and urged him to give pending dues to the municipal corporation.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the 'Bharat Darsha' park, developed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) with scrap materials, Shah said that the BJP-ruled three municipal corporations of Delhi that the Modi government has been able to carry out welfare programmes in the capital.

He said there are two types of work cultures in the country. He said one which silently carries out various development works like providing free vaccines to people, bringing administrative reforms, introducing new education policy, urban development programmes, bringing 60 crore poor people under the ambit of welfare programmes like free housing, electricity, gas etc.

"And the other is karo ya na karo, advertisements do, TV interview do. (Just give advertisements even if you don't do anything and give interviews to TV news channels). People of Delhi have realised who actually carries out development works and who just does the lip service," he said.

He hailed the works carried out by the Delhi civic bodies and urged the Delhi government to clear Rs 13,000 crore outstanding dues to the municipal corporations. "I want to tell Kejriwal if Rs 13,000 crore outstanding is given to the municipal corporations, they could have much more work for people's benefits," he said.

Shah listed out the developmental works by the Modi government and said that 130 crore vaccines doses were given to the country's population so far, while 80 crore poor are being given 25 kg free foodgrains since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Union Home Minister further added the party was being mocked over earlier for wanting to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya and could not disclose when it could be ready. "But now everyone has seen that a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya at the initiative of Narendra Modi," he said. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 21:13 [IST]