Amit Shah supervised Karnataka revolt, says Yediyurappa in leaked video

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, Nov 02: A purported audio of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa admitting to the party having played a role in 'Operation Kamala' to bring down the JDS-Congress government has left the BJP red faced.

The seven-minute clip, Yediyurappa has hit out at party leaders for lack of support in "saving" the BJP government and not recognising the "sacrifice" of disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs, because of whom they could come to power.

Yediyurappa has said that he feels like having committed a "crime" for occupying the Chief Minister's post making disqualified MLAs trust in him.

In the audio, he can be heard saying that the rebel Congress JD(S) MLAs, who were later disqualified, were kept in Mumabai during the final days of the coalition government under the watch of BJP national President Amit Shah.

"Somehow today the way you (party leaders) spoke, did not seem to be intended at saving this government. You are aware that the decision on 17 (MLAs) was not taken by Yediyurappa or any other state leader.

It was known to the national president and under his watch for about 2 or 2.5 (months) they were kept in Mumbai and things happened. All of you are aware of it, right?" the Chief Minister has said.

"For 2.5 to 3 months they did not go to their constituency or see their wives and children and were put up there... you are aware of it, right?" he can be heard asking party leaders.

Bypolls to 15 out of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from trust vote lead to the fall of Congress-JD(S) coalition government, and made way for BJP to come to power, will be held on December five.

Amid opposition from local party leaders in these 15 constituencies, Yediyurappa had recently assured that tickets would be given to disqualified MLAs if they wished to contest from BJP and had appointed party contenders for the tickets there as heads of boards and corporations.

Stating that it was a different matter whether the BJP wins or loses an election, he says the disqualified MLAs have given the party an opportunity to come to power by resinging the MLA's posts and have even moved the Supreme Court with aplea that their resignations be accepted.

"In such a situation, we will stand with them (disqualified MLAs) strongly, come what may...it did not come from your mouths....what would you have done if you were in their position?," he asked.

The CM was in Hubli for a series of party meetings at Hotel Denissons on October 26, where he participated in preparatory meetings for December 5 by-elections to 15 assembly constituencies.

The viral video boosted the allegations by Congress and JD(S) that the BJP had been conspiring to bring down the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government. The Congress said it will approach the Supreme Court with the "evidence".

"@bsybjp again confesses about operation Kamala and the immoral defection of @INCIndia MLAs. He also clearly reveals that Amit Shah took care of the defectors for 2.5 months in Mumbai," Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted.

Reacting to the video, the Janata Dal (Secular) said that that their claim that the BJP was involved in the collapse of the coalition government in Karnataka was proven right.