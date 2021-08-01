YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah speaks to Himanta, Zoramthanga on Mizoram-Assam border tension

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Aizawl, Aug 01: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga over the phone on Sunday to defuse the border tension between the two Northeastern states.

      Mizoram CM Zoramthanga says dispute with Assam will be de-escaleated amicably | Oneindia News

      Amit Shah

      During the phone call, it was decided to resolve the border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue, Zoramthanga said.

      "As per telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue," he tweeted. Zoramthanga also urged the people of Mizoram to refrain from posting provocative messages and misuse of social media in order to de-escalate the ongoing tension.

      Shah to visit UP on August 1Shah to visit UP on August 1

      "In the meantime, in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of social media platform," he said.

      Tension continued at the border areas after the violent clash that took place near Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district on July 26, leaving at least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, dead. The Centre has deployed around five companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) to defuse tension.

      More AMIT SHAH News  

      Read more about:

      amit shah

      For Daily Alerts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X