Amit Shah's residence is new centre of anti-Dalit politics: Congress on Singh-Shah meeting

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Congress slammed the meeting of ex-Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence on Wednesday. It said that the BJP leader's residence has become a "new centre of anti-Dalit politics".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP is not happy to see a Dalit man sitting on the Chief Minister's seat in Punjab."The arrogance of the those sitting in power has been hurt. Because if a Dalit is made the chief minister, they ask who is taking the decisions in the Congress," the ANI is quoted as saying.

"The centre of anti-Dalit politics is nowhere else but Amit Shah's residence," the Congress' spokesperson stated, though he did not mention the Shah-Singh meeting.

"Amit Shah ji and Modi ji are burning in the fire of vengeance from Punjab. They want to take revenge on Punjab as they have so far failed to serve the interests of their capitalist friends with the black anti-farmer laws. BJP's anti-farmer conspiracy will not succeed," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "NoFarmersNoFood".

Amarinder Singh was asked to step down as the Chief Minister by the high command following a bitter fallout with the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, a member of the scheduled caste community.n led by Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After meeting Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh said he discussed the prolonged farmers stir with him. "Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Discussed prolonged farmers' agitation against farm laws and urged him to resolve crisis urgently by repealing controversial three agri-laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification," he said.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 23:32 [IST]