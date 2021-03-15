YouTube
    Amit Shah’s chopper develops technical snag ahead of Bengal rally

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 15: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah was unable to attend an election rally at Jhargram in West Bengal after his chopper developed a technical snag, the BJP state unit said in a statement.

    Shah's rally was scheduled to begin at 11 am. He is scheduled to address another rally in Bankura before he flies off to Assam. "The Union home minister's helicopter developed a technical snag. He would be addressing Jhargram rally virtually," said a statement by the state unit of the BJP.

    Bengal Polls: BJP releases candidate list; Babul Supriyo, TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee in fray

    On Sunday, the Home Minister led a road show at Kharagpur in Bengal where the BJP has fielded Bengali actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay. Both Jhargram and Bankura fall in the Jangalmahal area of Bengal.

      Bengal would poll in 8 cases between March 27 and April 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.

