Amit Shah’s chopper develops technical snag ahead of Bengal rally

Kolkata, Mar 15: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah was unable to attend an election rally at Jhargram in West Bengal after his chopper developed a technical snag, the BJP state unit said in a statement.

Shah's rally was scheduled to begin at 11 am. He is scheduled to address another rally in Bankura before he flies off to Assam. "The Union home minister's helicopter developed a technical snag. He would be addressing Jhargram rally virtually," said a statement by the state unit of the BJP.

On Sunday, the Home Minister led a road show at Kharagpur in Bengal where the BJP has fielded Bengali actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay. Both Jhargram and Bankura fall in the Jangalmahal area of Bengal.

Bengal would poll in 8 cases between March 27 and April 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.