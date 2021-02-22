For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Amit Shah reviews COVID-19 vaccination drive
India
New Delhi, Feb 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.
The review meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the two ministries.
PM Modi inaugurates Kolkata Metro extension, several other railway projects in West Bengal
"Union Home Minister @AmitShah holds review meeting on progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.
There have been reports of sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh recently.