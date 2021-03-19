West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Amit Shah likely to release BJP's poll manifesto on Sunday

Congress allying with outfits that wish to divide nation: Amit Shah in Assam

New Delhi, Mar 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to release Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on 21 March, according to media reports.

Earlier on Jan 25, the party had launched Lokkho Sonar Bangla (Aim for Sonar Bangla), crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata for the upcoming polls.

He said, "BJP's goal is Sonar Bangla. BJP will take advice from two crore Bengalis. There will be 30,000 suggestion boxes across the state. Suggestion Boxes will be set up in 294 Assembly constituencies where people can deposit their suggestions for the party."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleges attack on BJP rally by TMC

The BJP president said that one of the BJP's goals is to stop Maoist activities. "Attempts have been made to destroy the glory of Bengal. It is the responsibility of the BJP to restore that pride," said Nadda.

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 will be conducted in eight phases. The Bengal poll results will be declared on May 2.

