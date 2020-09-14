Amit Shah health update; Full check up before House session

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi again on Saturday evening after undergoing COVID-19 treatment. It may be recalled that Shah was admitted to hospital on August 18 for post coronavirus care.

    The Home Minister was admitted for a complete medical check up.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Reports said that Shah was experiencing breathing issues post his recovery from coronavirus. A release from the hospital said, Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi after post COVID care on August 30. As per advise given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical checkup before Parliament session for 1-2 days.

    Shah was earlier admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post. COVID-19 care after he had complained of fatigue and body ache, days after he tested negative for coronavirus. Shah had continued to work from hospital during his stay.

    Story first published: Monday, September 14, 2020, 9:57 [IST]
