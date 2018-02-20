Amit Shah gives communal colour to incident involving Mohammed Haris Nalapad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday seemed to give a communal colour to a case involving Karnataka Congress MLA's son Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who has been accused of assaulting a youth in Bengaluru.

Shah further launched a scathing attack on Siddaramiah-led government in Karnataka and said that the Chief Minister is wrong if he thinks that "politics of appeasement will be successful".

"Appeasement and polarisation here reflects in example where son of MLA Haris thrashed a man but there was no FIR. Why? Not only bcoz he's Haris's son but because it involves appeasement of groups," Shah said in Sullia, Karnataka.

A Bengaluru Court on Monday sent Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad to two-days police custody. Nalapad had earlier on Monday surrendered before the police. He was on Sunday expelled as the Bengaluru District Youth Congress General Secretary after it was reported that he allegedly thrashed a person in a restaurant in Bengaluru.

Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would win Karnataka Assembly elections, adding that it would open the doors for the saffron party in southern India.

"BJP is a party with different work culture. Other parties go for elections based on various ministers and their work. We, on the other hand not only have the world's most popular leader but also 11 Crore members from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," he added.

The BJP Chief today visited and offered prayers at Kukke Subrahmanya temple, famous pilgrimage centre of Karnataka. Shah is scheduled to attend party events in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. In all, Shah will attend five events today till 5 pm. In the last public programme, he will address the fisherman convention at Malpe seaside in Udupi district.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

