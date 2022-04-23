YouTube
    Amit Shah failed to protect Delhi from riots: Sharad Pawar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 23: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not protect Delhi from communal riots.

    Sharad Pawar

    Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Pawar referred to violence that broke out in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi during Hanuman Jayanti processions.

    "Few days back, Delhi was burning due to communal tensions. The state of Delhi is controlled by (chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal, but its police comes under the Union Home Ministry handled by Amit Shah. Shah failed to protect the city from communal riots," he said.

    "If anything happens in Delhi, the message goes out to the world. The world would imagine that there is unrest in Delhi. You have power, but you can not handle Delhi," Pawar further said.

    He also targeted the BJP government in Karnataka over riots in Hooghly.

    "The names of shops and their owners from minority communities were mentioned on a hoarding. It was also written on it that people should not buy things from such shops. This is a common picture in the states where the BJP is in power," the former Union minister said.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 23:26 [IST]
