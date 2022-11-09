YouTube
    Amit Shah chairs high-level meet with IB officials, counter terror gets top focus

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau officers from across the country and discussed issues relating to counter-terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, cyber matters, border issues and technological upgradation.

    At the meting Shah also assessed the internal security situation in the country and the need for coordination between the state and central agencies. The meeting began at 11 am at a highly secure location and will end at 5 pm.

    Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah during a day long interaction with officials of Intelligence Bureau from across the country, in New Delhi
    News agency ANI while quoting an official said that the Home Minister will take stock of the overall internal security scenario, intelligence gathering network and other aspects so that a robust internal security is ensured in the country.

    Shah has been holding such meetings regularly with security agencies and police officials from across the state.

    Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IB chief Tapan Deka are also part of the meeting. The meeting comes days after Amit Shah held a Chintan Shivir with home ministers of the states.

    amit shah border issues union home minister

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 16:49 [IST]
