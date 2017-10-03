Amit Shah announces padyatra, blames CPI(M) for Kerala violence

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked the Left saying that political killings are common in both Kerala and Tripura, both Left front rules states.

Addressing a rally in the CPI(M) bastion, Shah announced a two-week 'padyatra', against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) targeting his party's workers, in all state capitals from Wednesday.

Shah said Vijayan was responsible for the violence in the state. BJP workers were victims of "political murders", he added.

Shah is here to launch a fortnight-long march, called Jan Raksha Yatra, by the party in the state to protest alleged political violence by the Left party. He said his party would use democratic means to fight Left rule in the state.

"CPI(M) leader and Kerala chief minister Vijayan is directly responsible for all political murders in Kerala," he alleged.

As many as 120 BJP workers, 84 in Kannur alone, have been killed in the state since 2001. Fourteen people were killed in Kannur since the CPI(M) came to power last year, the BJP had said yesterday.

Earlier today, Shah offered prayers at the famous Rajarajeswara Temple in Taliparamba near Kannur. The senior BJP leader arrived at Mangalore airport early this morning and reached the temple by road from Bakel, an official in the party's state media department said. He was accompanied by state BJP leaders.

Shah was received by temple authorities. The BJP President, who spent 30 minutes at the temple, offered a golden pot to the deity. The Rajarajeswara Temple at Taliparamba is a famous Shiva temple in North Malabar.

After offering prayers, Shah proceeded to Payyannur to launch the 15-day march in the state against the alleged 'red terrorism' unleashed by the Left party against BJP and Sangh parivar workers.

The Jan Raksha Yatra (people's protection march) from Payyannur will travel through the state before culminating in Thiruvananthapuram on 17 October.

The CPI(M) has, in turn, accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of resorting to violence and denied the involvement of its government and leadership in political killings.

Several Union ministers will also participate in the march under the theme of "All have to live!! Against Jihadi-Red Terror."

