Amit Malviya slams Delhi CM over oxygen crisis, says Kejriwal should learn from CMs of Assam, MP, UP

New Delhi, Apr 21: BJP's co-incharge of Bengal Amit Malviya slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the oxygen crisis in the national capital and said it is the Aam Aadmi Party's responsibility to ensure oxygen supply across hospitals in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said, "Someone remind Kejriwal and his ministers that it is their responsibility to ensure oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals. He can learn how to manage the situation from CMs of Assam, MP, UP, to name a few."

"Tweeting incessantly and appearing in TV ads is no substitute for governance," Malviya added.

On Tuesday, Delhi CM Kejriwal urged the Centre "with folded hands" to provide medical oxygen to Delhi and his deputy Manish Sisodia said there will be chaos in the city if the stocks are not replenished by Wednesday morning.

Only 30 of them were available for coronavirus patients in government and private hospitals across the national capital at 10 pm, according to data from the city government's Delhi Corona app.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted, adding some hospitals are left with just a few hours of stock.

In another tweet, he said, "I urge the Central government with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi."

Meanwhile, some major government and private hospitals in Delhi received a fresh stock of medical oxygen in the early hours of Wednesday, averting a crisis just in time. Gangaram Hospital received 4,500 cubic metres of oxygen supply from a private vendor before 3 am. Another supplier sent 6,000 cubic meters of it later.