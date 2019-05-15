‘Amit Jogi punctures Ajit Jogi's plan of returning to Congress’

New Delhi, May 15: If the political buzz in Chhattisgarh is to be believed then former State Chief Minister and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) founder Ajit Jogi is trying his level best to return back to the Congress party.

It is notable that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is credited for the departure of Amit Jogi and Ajit Jogi from the Congress, who once enjoyed a close relationship with then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Amit Jogi was expelled from the Congress after an audio tape purportedly revealed that the Antagarh Assembly seat bypoll in 2014 was fixed. Later Ajit Jogi also resigned from the party and floated the JCC (J). Jogis joined hands with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati in last year's assembly elections. The JCC (J) won five seats and became the first political party of Chhattisgarh to be recognised as a state party.

According to the sources, Jogis were surprised that instead of denting Congress in the assembly elections, they had helped it to win the elections.

When the Lok Sabha elections were announced then initially Jogis hinted at fighting the elections but later announced that the JCC (J) won't contest Lok Sabha elections and would support BSP candidates.

According to a source, "The decision to not contest the Lok Sabha elections is primarily aimed at not repeating the mistake of assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed Jogis to keep them away from the Lok Sabha polls."

Another problem that the Jogis faced is that as soon as their bête noire Baghel became the chief minister, many JCC(J) leaders and workers shifted loyalty and joined the Congress.

Those who left the party complained that Amit Jogi was behaving like an autocratic leader and didn't pay any attention to the party workers.

The source says Ajit Jogi has lost hope that his son would be able to keep the flock of JCC together; therefore he has up channels with senior Congress leaders in Delhi for homecoming.

Ajit Jogi was recently in Delhi for a medical check-up with his son, wife Renu Jogi, and Daughter-in-law Richa Jogi and gave feelers to the Congress high-command.

Amit Jogi didn't like his father's move, says the source.

According to him, Amit Jogi's latest Facebook post is aimed at puncturing his father's plans of returning back to the Congress.

Analysing the six-phases of the Lok Sabha elections, Amit Jogi on Tuesday penned down a Facebook post and launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi.

Junior Jogi has deliberately targeted Rahul Gandhi and Gandhi-Vadra family so that there shouldn't be an iota of scope for the return of Jogis in the Congress, says the source.

in his Facebook post, Amit Jogi says there are 19 big takeaways from the six phases of 2019 general elections.

Comparing Congress President Rahul Gandhi with his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he says that Priyanka has emerged as a credible alternative to her brother.

​ "Ms Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra has emerged as a more credible- and relatable- alternative to her brother, even among Congress workers, primarily because Mr. Rahul Gandhi sees himself as a thinker while Ms Priyanka is seen as someone who thinks about them (Congress workers), " says Amit Jogi.

The former Congress leader also said that Rahul Gandhi is not fit for the post of Prime Minister.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi's acceptance among regional parties including Congress' prospective allies has further declined to a point where there is great reluctance to consider him for the top job," says junior Jogi.

He did not stop here and cornered Rahul Gandhi over his Chowkidar Chor Hai (Watchman is a thief) slogan to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

​"Congress's attempt to pin Rafale on PM Modi- as embodied in its slogan 'chowkidar chor hai'- perceived not only as an attack on the PM personally but- thanks to PM Modi's penchant for turning any criticism about him into an attack on Mother India- also on the ultra-nationalism he claims to embody."

Amit Jogi also says that the Congress made many self-goals during this Lok Sabha election.

​"Congress' self-goals like Mr Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' comment on 1984 genocide of Sikhs, Mr Navjot Sidhu's 'kala angrez' remark against BJP, Ms Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra's 'BJP ka vote katenge' comment, and most regrettably Mr Rahul Gandhi's unconditional apology for attributing his main slogan (chowkidar chor hai) to Supreme Court," writes Amit Jogi.

Launching a final assault to achieve his goal, Amit Jogi says that ​Nehru-Gandhi-Vadra Family has increasingly perceived as liability for India's Grand Old Party Congress while Prime Minister Modi has become BJP's biggest asset.

He further belittled Rahul Gandhi by saying that this election has shown India's obsession with Strong Leader and ironically PM Modi is seen as a more worthy successor to Mrs Indira Gandhi than her own grandson.