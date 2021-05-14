That irritating message on vaccination when you have none: Delhi HC tells Centre

Amidst shortage, Karnataka to stop vaccinating 18-44 age group from today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 14: Karnataka has temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccination for the age group of 18-44 from today as there is a shortage of doses, the health department of the state said in a statement.

"The state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for second dose," a statement read.

"In this regard vaccination for the 18 to 44 age group will be temporarily suspended from 14.05.2021 (Friday) till further orders," the statement also read. This would also include those who have booked appointments.

No Covaxin for 18-44 age group in Delhi from today

"We don't have a shortage as such. As and when the vaccine arrives, we will give vaccination to all. We want to give it to everybody," health minister, K Sudhakar had said earlier.

The state has also decided to float a global tender for procuring vaccines at a time when the cases are surging. Karnataka on Thursday reported 35,297 cases and 344 deaths. The toll now stands at 20,88,488 infections.

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 8:30 [IST]