Amidst Rohingya crisis, India opens 2 checkpoints at Myanmar, Bangladesh borders

Amidst the ongoing Rohingya crisis, the centre has approved two immigration check points along the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh. This move would facilitate legal entries and exits.

The Union Home Ministry said in a gazette notification that the central government has designated Zorinpui land check post in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram as an authorised immigration check post for entry or exit with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers to or from Myanmar.

In another notification, the ministry designated Kawrpuichhuah land check post in Lunglei district of Mizoram as an authorised immigration check post for entry into or exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers to or from Bangladesh.

The border post at Zorinpui situated in Lawngtlai district in Mizoram forms an important link for the upcoming Kaladan Multi-Modal Project. It is 287 km away from the deep sea port India is building up at Sittwe, which is also the capital of Rakhine. Construction of a road between Kaletwa and Paletwa (129 km) and development of Inland Water Transport between Kaletwa-Paletwa and Sittwe Port (158 km) are being undertaken for commercial utilisation of Zorinpui post.

The Kawrpuichhuah integrated border check post (ICP) which came up at a cost of Rs 27 crore is situated along a riverine border with Bangladesh.

An agreement on Zorinpui was included in the joint statement issued during the visit of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Myanmar in May, 2012. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Myanmar on September 5 had also committed to accentuate work on the connectivity project.

OneIndia News