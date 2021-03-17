YouTube
    Amidst rise in COVID-19 cases, Pune mayor says complete lockdown not needed

    By
    |

    Pune, Mar 17: The mayor of Pune said that a complete lockdown would not be necessary amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

    Pune's mayor Muralidhar Mohol told news agency ANI that they had made micro containment zones and increased screening and testing. I don't think a complete lockdown is needed right now. He also said that the authorities in the district have increased screening and testing to contain the fresh surge.

    On Tuesday Pune reported a huge spike in cases as the infections surpassed the 3,500 mark. The total cases in the district stands at 4,10,347. The death toll reached 9,4430 with 12 fatalities being reported on Tuesday.

    The vaccination drive in Pune continues to remain a concern. Data until March 12 shows that only 10 per cent above the age of 45 with comorbidities and 13 per cent above the age of 60 have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 10:34 [IST]
