Amidst reports of ban, Hurriyat faction removes signboard from office

    New Delhi, Aug 23: The extremist Hurriyat Conference faction led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat has removed its signboard at the head office amidst reports that it may be banned soon.

    There are indications that the government may ban both the moderate as well as hard line factions of the Hurriyat, which is a separatist entity that promotes terror in the Valley.

    Reports quoting government officials said that the faction themselves removed the board. The official also said that the ban would be under Section 3(1) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    According to this section, if the Centre is of the opinion that any association is or has become an unlawful association, it may be notified as unlawful.

    Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 11:35 [IST]
    X