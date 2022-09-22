Amidst NIA raids, Maha ATS cracks down on PFI, arrests 20

In NIA-ED raids on PFI, highest number of arrests are from Kerala

New Delhi, Sep 22: Amidst the ongoing raids on the Popular Front of India (PFI) the Maharashtra ATS too carried out searches at 12 places in the state including Pune and Mumbai.

According to officials, the Maharashtra ATS arrested 20 people linked with the PFI). Raids were conducted in Pune, Kolhapur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai.

Four offences have been registered in Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nanded under various sections of the Indian Penal Code-153A, 121A, 109, 120B and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The sections were slapped for indulging in activities promoting enmity amongst communities and also conspiring to wage war against the state. 20 accused have so far been arrested and the probe is ongoing.

Meanwhile as part of a nation wide crackdown, the NIA and ED teams reached Kondhwa in Pune and conducted searches at the premises of the PFI. Two people related to the PFI were detained.

The raids were conducted against those probed for alleged involvement in organising terror camps and recruiting youth to join terror activities. Nearly 106 people linked to the PFI were arrested by the two central agencies.