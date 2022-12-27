No effect of Ghar Wapsi? 8 lakh Hindus converted to other religions in a year, says VHP

Amidst Christmas season, over 100 in UP return to Sanatan Dharma

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: During the ongoing Christmas and New Year season, over 100 people from 20 families have returned to the Sanatan Dharma in Uttar Pradesh.

The members from the 20 families belonging to the Valmiki community in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh had renounced Hindutva and have now reverted to the Sanatan Dharma. The Ghar Vapsi, initiative was undertaken by the Rashtriya Chetna Mission along with the Valmiki Sangh with the help of local BJP MLA, Minakshi Singh.

Minakshi Singh said that those who had left the Sanatan Dharma some generations or years ago due to their unpleasant situation or confusion were brought back into the Hindu society through this programme. They took an oath to pray to Shri Ram, Shri Krishna and other Hindu deities from now onwards, Minakshi Singh also said.

President of the Rashtriya Chetna Mission, Hemant Singh said that a Ghar Vapsi programme had been undertaken by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in which people have been welcomed to come back to the Hindu religion.

Dilip Singh Judeo, the leader who made Ghar Wapsi to Hinduism possible

Hemant Singh said that many people who had converted to other religions due to some reasons are now returning to the Sanatan Dharma.

Sandeep Valmiki who has reverted to Hinduism said that he followed Christianity after his child's health got better. I had offered prayer to Jesus. However when my mother died, they forced us to perform rituals according to Christianity. Although my mother wanted us to perform her last rites according to the Hindu dharma, we were being forced to follow the Christian rite, Sandeep Valmiki also said.

Around 100 people who voluntarily converted were given the Vedic mantra and the legal process was followed, Minakshi Singh said. The local MLA also welcomed the people returning to the Sanatan Dharma by garlanding them.

The Rashtriya Chetna Mission and Vishwa Hindu Parishad also organised a religious retreat ceremony in Khurja's Kalindi Kunj Colony.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 16:40 [IST]