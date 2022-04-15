Explained: What impact does the decision to suspend Russia from the UNHRC have

Amid Ukraine war, Russia starts delivery of second S-400 missile system to India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: Amid intensifying war with Ukraine, Russia has reportedly started the delivery of the second consignment of the S-400 surface-to-air missile defence systems to India.

The second squadron of the missile system is a training squadron and includes simulators and other training-related equipment only. It does not include missiles or launchers, defence sources told ANI.

"The defence forces have received shipments from the Russians very recently and it is still on. So far, there has not been any glitch in supplies for our forces," a government source had told ANI.

"However, there are concerns on whether these supplies can continue in the same manner as the Indian side cannot make payments to these Russian firms in view of the sanctions related to their banks," he added.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

The Western countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia in the last few days following its military invasion of Ukraine.

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 20:16 [IST]