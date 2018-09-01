Amid talks of early polls, TRS to hold public meeting today

Hyderabad, Sep 1: Amid speculation about possibility of early polls to the Telangana Legislative Assembly, the ruling TRS is organising a public meeting here Sunday.

There has been no official word on early polls and all eyes are on the meeting to see what TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would say.

A meeting of the state cabinet has been convened Sunday afternoon ahead of the public meeting, official sources said.

The 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha' (meeting to report progress) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of the city would see Rao speaking on the progress made in various sectors during the last four years, TRS sources said.

Arrangements are being made for the meeting with food and shelter also provided to those who reach the venue by Saturday night, they said.

About 25 lakh people are expected to take part,they said.

State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said Friday that discussions had been held in the party on advancement of the assembly polls, but no decision has yet been taken.

Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.

However, it is being speculated that the TRS government may opt for early polls on the presumption that there is a positive mood among people on the government.

The speculation has also gained ground with transfers of officials, including IAS officers, during the last several days.

Rao, who addressed mediapersons more than a fortnight ago, did not give a direct reply on reports of early assembly election, but said the Election Commission has the discretion to conduct it within six months of the original schedule.

He said various surveys by the party indicated that TRS would win about 100 seats (out of 119) in the assembly polls.

PTI