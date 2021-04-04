YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid surge in cases, PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review COVID situation, vaccination status

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination programme amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

    Amid surge in cases, PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review COVID situation, vaccination status

    Sources said top officials, including cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the prime minister, health secretary and NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul, attended the meeting.

    With 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, India records biggest single-day surge in 2021With 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, India records biggest single-day surge in 2021

    India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data.

    This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.

    The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi Corona vaccine coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, April 4, 2021, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X