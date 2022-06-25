Amid Shiv Sena tussle, Section 144 imposed in Mumbai, Thane

25-year-old woman whose throat was slit survives murder attempt by husband, rescued from highway

Mumbai, Jun 25: Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 CrPC in Mumbai till July 10 in view of the political uncertainty in the state.

Security has been tightened outside homes of several Shiv Sena and MVA leaders including Eknath Shinde who is leading coup against the current government and is lodged in Guwahati, Assam.

The Mumbai Police has already issued a high alert and directed all police stations to ensure security at all political offices in the city. It has been directed that officer-level Police personnel shall visit every political office to ensure their safety.

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar has issued prohibitory orders in the district against the backdrop of Shiv Sena strongman from the region Eknath Shinde rebelling against his party, an official said on Saturday.

The order, which will be in force till June 30, prohibits processions, display of posters and placards etc, as well as possession and carrying of lethal weapons, the official added.

Similar orders have also been issued by the Thane police commissioner.

Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and are currently in Guwahati in Assam.

Their main demand is that the Sena withdraw from the MVA alliance, which also comprises the Congress and NCP.

Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 15:09 [IST]