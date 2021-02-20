As COVID-19 cases surge, several districts in Maharashtra gear up for lockdown

Amid sharp spike in Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases, weekend lockdown in Amravati district from today

Mumbai, Feb 20: Amid a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, a weekend lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra's Amravati from Saturday 8 pm in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State.

During the lockdown period, it can be seen that the markets and other establishments will remain shut. However, all essential services will remain unaffected, as per the district administration. The weekend lockdown will end on Monday at 7 am.

"In view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, I have decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the district. To avoid any stricter lockdown in the future, I appeal to people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," District Collector Shelesh Naval had said on Thursday.

"Swimming pools and indoor games, too, will remain closed, while only five people will be allowed at religious ceremonies," he had added.

On Saturday, a senior health official had stated that the spike in COVID-19 cases in the district because of a coronavirus mutation which is more infectious, but people's carelessness is the bigger reason.

Amravati witnessed the increase in COVID-19 cases in the State this week. The number of new cases in the district jumped from 82 on Tuesday to 230 on Wednesday.