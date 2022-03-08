YouTube
    Amid rift rumours, Prashant Kishor shares stage with Mamata Banerjee

    Kolkata, Mar 08: Amid media reports of growing differences between TMC and its political consultant I-PAC, Poll strategist Prashant Kishor shared stage with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee at a Trinamool Congress meeting, on Tuesday.

    Amid rift rumours, Prashant Kishor shares stage with Mamata Banerjee

    Prashant Kishor's presence hinted that "all-is-well" in the party, amid fierce speculation of his break-up with the party.

    Last year, several leaders, who quit the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, had accused Kishor and his squad members of high-handedness, an allegation denied by the organisation.

    The party frequently clarified during the day that I-PAC and the TMC work as one team.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 17:03 [IST]
