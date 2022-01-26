Amid protests, Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams

Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 26: After a violent protests by job aspirants over selection process, Railways has decided to stay examinations of Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 of Railway Recruitment Board.

The ministry has also formed a committee which will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed.

After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry.

On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways.

A group of job aspirants squatted on rail tracks at several places in Bihar on Tuesday, hampering train movement in the state.

The stir affected several sections of the East Central Railway (ECR) zone and hindered the running of more than 25 trains causing inconvenience to passengers.

Protests were reported from Patna, Nawada, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar and Bhojpur districts.

Candidates were opposing the Railways decision to hold the exams in two stages, claiming the second stage for final selection tantamounted to "cheating" those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the RRB-NTPC for computer-based test (CBT) which was released on January 15.