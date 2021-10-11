Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir, his first visit after Aug 2019

Amid power blackouts concern, Amit Shah chairs meeting with union power minister, coal minister

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held crucial meeting with Coal and Powers Minister Pralhad Joshi and other colleagues amid power blackouts concern in many states.

Several states including Delhi, Punjab have warned of a power outage in the wake of a severe coal shortage, but the coal ministry has asserted that sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and has dismissed as "entirely misplaced" any fear of disruption in power supply.

"The situation is critical and many chief ministers have written about it to the central government. We are all working together to improve the situation," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on coal shortage in power plants.

Coal shortage crisis seems to be deepening as a Tata Power arm operating in Delhi has sent phone messages to its customers to use electricity judiciously in the afternoon referring to the ongoing issue.

Tata Power arm Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL), which operates mainly in northwest Delhi, has sent the SMS (message) to its customers.

The SMS sent on Saturday stated: "Due to limited coal availability in generation plants across north, power supply scenario between 2 pm to 6 pm is at critical level. Kindly use electricity judiciously. Be a responsible citizen. Inconvenience caused is regretted - Tata Power-DDL."

Earlier last week, Power Minister R K Singh had admitted to the coal shortage at thermal power plants in the country and termed it beyond usual.

However, later he had also said that the power demand would be moderated in the second half of October and coal supplies will also improve at plants.