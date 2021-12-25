YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid Omicron scare, 'no vaccine, no entry' order issued in Mahharashtra's Ahmednagar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Dec 25: The Ahmednagar district administration has issued a 'no vaccine, no entry' order covering various areas, including private establishments, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, auditoriums, marriage halls, agriculture markets as well as events.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The order, issued by Collector Rajendra Bhosale, will start from Saturday and it has been made mandatory for people visiting these places to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and follow pandemic appropriate behaviour, an official said.

    Meanwhile, a woman having a travel history to Nigeria tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Srirampur tehsil of the district, said Bhosale.

    He also informed that 19 students from a residential school in Takali Dhokeshwar village in Parner tehsil have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three to four days.

    "There are over 400 students from Classes V to XII in the residential school. All 19 students who have tested positive are hospitalised. They are stable and there is nothing to worry about," he added.

    More OMICRON News  

    Read more about:

    Omicron maharashtra

    Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X