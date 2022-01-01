Amid Omicron scare, Haryana imposes new Covid curbs in Gurgaon, 4 other districts

Odd-Even Rule in Haryana 2021: Dates, Timings, List of Districts, Fine, Exemptions and Other Details

Chandigarh, Jan 01: Amid concern over rising Omicron cases, the Haryana government on Saturday announced fresh covid curbs in five districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat which will come into effect from tomorrow 5 am.

All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes in these five districts will remain closed for these 10 days.

Sports complexes, swimming pools will also remain closed. Offices in these five districts will function with 50% sraff attendance while malls and markets are allowed to open till 5pm.

Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter public places like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor and wine shops.

In other districts, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas and clubhouses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity with adherence to requisite social distancing.

Schools, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs will remain closed. No mask, no service will strictly be observed in the state.

