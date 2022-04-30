YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid heatwave spell, fans' request to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Amid a severe heatwave spell across India, a Twitter users request to Shah Rukh Khan for lowering of the temperature has caught everyone's attention.

    Srishti Pandey, the user, tagged actor Shah Rukh Khan and made a reference to his 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G).

    Amid heatwave spell, fans request to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral

    "Dear @iamsrk Sooraj ko madham karwado please (please dim the Sun)," Delhi-based Pandey said in her tweet. The tweet refers to "Suraj Hua Maddham", a song in Khan-starrer K3G.

    "Chand jalne lagega fir (The moon will start melting),"another user responded.

    "Aur aasmaan bhi pighal jaayega (And the sky will melt too)," another said.

    India continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions in different parts of the country.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the spell of heatwave will persist over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days.

    An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the next four days. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings. Green means no action needed, yellow refers to watch and stay updated, orange means be prepared while red alert means take action.

    More HEATWAVE News  

    Read more about:

    heatwave shah rukh khan viral news

    Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X