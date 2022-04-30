Heatwaves have now become second most disastrous event

Heatwave more acute in other states, but why Bengal has longer summer vacations: Minister

Why you should worry about the intense heatwave in India

Explained: When is a heatwave declared and what do IMD’s colour warnings mean

India's heatwave turn deadly: Why Wet-bulb temperature is so important? What is it?

Amid heatwave spell, fans' request to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 30: Amid a severe heatwave spell across India, a Twitter users request to Shah Rukh Khan for lowering of the temperature has caught everyone's attention.

Srishti Pandey, the user, tagged actor Shah Rukh Khan and made a reference to his 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G).

"Dear @iamsrk Sooraj ko madham karwado please (please dim the Sun)," Delhi-based Pandey said in her tweet. The tweet refers to "Suraj Hua Maddham", a song in Khan-starrer K3G.

Dear @iamsrk

sooraj ko madham karwardo please — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) April 28, 2022

"Chand jalne lagega fir (The moon will start melting),"another user responded.

"Aur aasmaan bhi pighal jaayega (And the sky will melt too)," another said.

India continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions in different parts of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the spell of heatwave will persist over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days.

An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the next four days. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings. Green means no action needed, yellow refers to watch and stay updated, orange means be prepared while red alert means take action.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:20 [IST]