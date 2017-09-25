Amid frequent shelling, evacuation plan put in place for border residents in J&K

Jammu, September 25: In view of frequent shelling and firing by Pakistan, an evacuation plan has been put in place to ensure safety of border inhabitants in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The district administration has kept ready relief camps at identified locations where families would be provided safe accommodation and basic amenities.

The arrangements have been made in the backdrop of recent shelling incidents in R S Pura, Samba and Hiranagar sectors.

"An emergency response center has been established by the district administration where representatives of various departments have been deputed for immediate response, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Ramesh Kumar said.

Kumar, who visited border villages Bobiya, Londi, Chandra Chack, Pansar and took stock of preparedness for dealing with migration of residents in view of recent cross border shelling incidents, said that an evacuation plan has been put in place to ensure safety of border inhabitants.

He assured border residents that the district administration would provide transportation, shelter, food and other amenities if the need arises.

Camp commanders and camp officers have been appointed for overseeing arrangements.

Owing to shelling incidents, a group of over 150 people had recently stayed for a day in one of the camps, but returned to their home as the shelling stopped.

