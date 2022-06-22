YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid crisis, Sena MP Sanjay Raut hints at dissolving Maharashtra assembly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 22: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of Maharashtra assembly following the political crisis in the state.

    "The journey of political developments in Maharashtra has led towards the dismissal of the Vidhan Sabha," Raut tweeted.

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

    Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam's Guwahati and they are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology.

    Shinde along with a group of Shiv Sena and independent legislators arrived here early this morning and he initially refused to speak to the media persons waiting outside the airport. He later said 40 MLAs accompanied him but didn't want to make any comment on anybody.

    The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra.

    Shinde has claimed the support of 40 MLAs and this is more than enough to circumvent the anti defection law and bring down the government.

    The Sena has 55 members in the 288 member assembly while allies NCP and Congress have 53 and 44 respectively. The MVA is also backed by 14 other MLAs and together it has the support of 166 in the assembly where the magic number is 144.

    Comments

    More SANJAY RAUT News  

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut maharashtra shiv sena maharashtra political crisis

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X