Amid COVID-19 crisis, Madhya Pradesh govt in talk with BJP leaders on cabinet formation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Apr 18: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is seen facing several criticism for being a one-man show, has allegedly begun discussing the formation of his cabinet with the BJP's top leadership.

This move, by the BJP leader, comes 25 days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and five days after he said the cabinet was not being formed as senior leaders were busy dealing with the novel coronaviurs.

It can be seen that Chouhan has come under fire from the opposition and on social media for handling the Madhya Pradesh's pandemic.

Earlier, Congress leader and former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said, "To become a one-man army, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put in peril lives of 7.50 crore people of Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan is busy in branding and publicity instead of protecting the people of Madhya Praesh from coronavirus."

Since Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister, half of the 52 districts in the state have been affected, it has 1,164 cases and 55 people have died.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, "The chief minister didn't form his cabinet as he wanted to present his larger than life image as a hero while thinking that he would be able to control coronavirus single-handedly. But the fact remains that the CM has failed miserably again."