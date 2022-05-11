India like US, Israel, retaliates if borders are meddled with: Amit Shah

Fact Check: Did Karnataka's first floating bridge really collapse just 3 days after the inauguration?

Amid azaan row, Karnataka issues guidelines on loudspeakers, details here

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 10: In the wake of Azaan versus Hanuman Chalisa row, Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a circular with a set of directions on the use of loudspeakers and to remove them if they were not authorised by the 'designated authority.'

The circular was issued by an under-secretary to the government following a note sent by the State Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to the Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department to tackle the issue.

The development comes following a row from Monday on the issue with some Hindu groups, mainly Sriram Sena, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi organising Bhajan-Keertan from pre-dawn to counter azaan from mosques.

All existing users of loudspeakers, public address system and sound-producing instruments should obtain written permission from the Designated Authority within 15 days.

Those, who do not obtain permission, should voluntarily remove loudspeakers, public address system and sound-producing instruments or else the same shall be removed by the designated authority within 15 days from the deadline given.

The government ordered setting up committees at different levels to decide the application of loudspeaker or public address system.

In police commissionerate areas, the committee would comprise assistant commissioner of police, jurisdictional executive engineer of the city Corporation and a representative of the State pollution control board.

In other areas, deputy superintendents of police, the jurisdictional Tehsildar and a representative of the State pollution control board.

Citing the Supreme Court ruling dated July 18, 2005 and October 28, 2005 regarding the implementation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the circular said the loudspeaker or the public address system should not be used except after obtaining permission from the designated authority.

"Non-compliance to the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, Government Order dated August 13, 2002 and directions above shall attract penal action in accordance with Section 15, 19 and 24 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986," the circular said.

It is applicable to temples, mosques, churches or any marriage ceremony. There are restrictions, which have to be abided by. If any local resident lodges a complaint, action will be taken against the culprits.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 0:01 [IST]