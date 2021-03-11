YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ambush on personnel of Assam Rifles: NIA charges four NSCN(K-YA) terrorists

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against four NSCN (K-YA) terrorists in connection with the ambush and killing of personnel of the Assam Rifles in Nagaland.

    The case was initially registered by the Tobu Police Station, Mon District, Nagaland relating to an ambush upon 40 Assam Rifles by NSCN (K-YA) in 2019.

    Ambush on personnel of Assam Rifles: NIA charges four NSCN(K-YA) terrorists
    Representational Image

    Two personnel of the Assam Rifles were martyred in the incident, while others were injured. The NIA then re-registered the case and took over the investigation.

    NIA charges 3 bodo terrorists for killing of additional SP

    The investigation into the case has established the involvement of the four accused persons along with other NSCN (K-YA) cadres in the ambush on Assam Rifles, the NIA said while adding that the probe is ongoing.

    More ASSAM RIFLES News

    Read more about:

    assam rifles national investigation agency nscnk

    Story first published: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 8:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X