Ambush on personnel of Assam Rifles: NIA charges four NSCN(K-YA) terrorists

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against four NSCN (K-YA) terrorists in connection with the ambush and killing of personnel of the Assam Rifles in Nagaland.

The case was initially registered by the Tobu Police Station, Mon District, Nagaland relating to an ambush upon 40 Assam Rifles by NSCN (K-YA) in 2019.

Two personnel of the Assam Rifles were martyred in the incident, while others were injured. The NIA then re-registered the case and took over the investigation.

The investigation into the case has established the involvement of the four accused persons along with other NSCN (K-YA) cadres in the ambush on Assam Rifles, the NIA said while adding that the probe is ongoing.